REVEALED: Top 10 baby products new parents DON’T need, and the ones they do

It’s highly likely you’ll have a list as long as your arm when it comes to buying for your newborn.

Any new addition to the family can leave your head in a bit of a spin, not to mention your pockets feeling empty.

But just how many of the myriad products marketed to new mums and dads does your baby actually need?

We all want our offspring kitted out in the latest trends in baby fashion but you have to draw the line somewhere. Retailers turnover a stack of money every year selling the latest gadgets and must-haves - much of which can turn out to be little use to you and your cherished one.

Consumer organisation Which? carried out research earlier this year where they asked 2,000 parents of children aged five and under about the products they bought when they had children.

The study revealed the top ten least useful baby products, as well as those which new parents felt they couldn’t do without.

By avoiding those deemed ‘least useful’ by survey participants parents could save a whopping £340.

Richard Headland, Editor of Which? magazine said: “New parents are often bombarded by retailers offering products designed to make their lives easier. But, as other parents have told us, some are genuinely essential and others you can certainly live without – and save a small fortune along the way.”

Top 10 least useful

Cotmobile

Door baby bouncer

Baby washing (top and tail) bowls

Nappy disposable bin

Swaddling blanket

Breast pump (manual)

Nappy stacker

Bumbo seat

Fabric sling/ Standard baby carrier

Baby reins

Alternatively, here is the top-ten list of those items deemed ‘most useful’

Top 10 most useful

Stair gate

Baby change bag

Electric steam steriliser kit

Baby monitor (audio)

Baby monitor (video)

Digital ear thermometer

Microwave steam steriliser kit

Baby sleeping bag

Baby bouncer/rocker chairs

Moses basket