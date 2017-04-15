Reward for 25 years service to education

A man who has dedicated more than a quarter of a century to the education of young people has been recognised for his years of service.

Peter Watson, of Bear Lodge, Sea Lane, Butterwick, has received a Boston Borough Council Service in the Community Award.

He recently retired as the chairman of the Board of Governors for Butterwick and Pinchbeck Endowed Church of England Primary School.

He was elected chairman in 2012, but had served on the board for more than 25 years.

He has had senior governor roles as both chairman and vice chairman.

Louise Pearson, the new chairman nominated Peter.

She said: “He has made an enduring and selfless contribution to the school and all the children who have passed through over the last quarter of a century.

“Peter has always put others before himself and has a passion for the education of children.

“He has always embodied the message at the heart of our school, ‘Children first’.”

He has guided the school through three head teachers and challenging Ofsted inspections.

Peter oversaw the growth of the school to more than 330 pupils.

Louise said: “He has given 110 per cent effort. It has been a long, highly successful but little-thanked period of service.”

Peter has also been a key member of the training team at Boston Swimming Club, helping generations to learn how to swim.

Louise added: “His contribution has been outstanding but little noticed and this award, on behalf of all those many thousands of pupils, parents and staff associated with Butterwick Primary School and Boston Swimming Club, goes some way to help us and the community of Boston to extend our sincere thanks. ”