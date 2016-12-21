Rinse and recycle your waste

Chilli, curry, chicken carcasses, custard and baked beans are top offenders in the district’s recycling bins.

Lincolnshire County Council has launched a campaign in the run up to Christmas to urge householders to avoid adding food contamination to their recycling bins – costing taxpayers money in disposal fees.

This Christmas, the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership is asking county residents to take the #rinseandrecycle pledge.

With increasing contamination levels in recycling bins, resulting in approximately £1 million fees for the county’s waste authority, the partnership is now asking residents to help support clean recycling.

Coun Reg Shore, vice-chairman of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, said: “The majority of residents recycle really well, however sadly just the tiniest amount of food waste or liquid left in the bottom of a packet or bottle can contaminate the recycling load.

“Recent analysis has shown that, on average, one out of four lorry loads arriving at waste transfer stations across the county are contaminated.

“Between April 2015 and March 2016, the partnership collected 11,500 lorry loads equalling 72,000 tonnes of recycling. Around 2,877 lorry loads were contaminated.

“We need to take action, so we’re asking residents to take the #rinseandrecycle pledge and to encourage others in their community to get involved.

“Christmas is a time when food is firmly on our minds, whether it’s a takeaway after a Christmas night out, a turkey dinner on Christmas Day, eating leftovers on Boxing Day or nibbles at a New Year party. With this in mind, we would ask residents to put all food waste in the waste bin and not in the recycling bin, including turkey carcasses, and if you think the packaging should go in the recycle bin, please wash it first. By taking these simple steps and not putting food waste in the recycling bin, the quality of recycling will improve hugely, meaning a reduction in fees and money which can be reinvested back into our services.”

More information on what can go in recycling bins, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling