RIP Oak tree - woods trust plants grave marker for tree illegally felled

A 10-year-old oak tree, one of more than 20 trees in Boston woodland to be illegally felled over the last few weeks, has been given its own grave marker.

As reported, The Boston Woods Trust have been left angered by the felling.

The most recent oak was taken from an avenue of trees along Sir Joseph Banks Country Park planted as part of the annual Boston Tree Party in November 2008.

A Trust spokesman said: “It was becoming a fine specimen, with a life expectancy of 600 years, but we found yet again it was destroyed by a person and chainsaw in seconds.”

It is hoped the cross, put in place at the weekend, will make offenders think twice before acting.