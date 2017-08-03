Road closed after tractor overturning sees trailer shed broccoli load

A road was closed this morning due to a trailer shedding its load of broccoli following a tractor overturning in Boston this morning (Thursday).
Lincolnshire Police confirmed a blue aagricultural tractor had overturned on Rochford Tower Lane, which was reported to them at 8.29am..
A force spokesman said the tractor had a trailer attached carrying 14 pallets of broccoli which was being cleared off the carriageway.
No-one has been injured.
The road was closed both ways at Camelot Gardens near to Boston Bowl.
