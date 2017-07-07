Road closed for assessment after ‘void’ appears

A road was closed off last night after a ‘void’ the ‘width of a dustbin lid’ appeared in the centre of the carriageway.

Emergency services were called to a ‘large hole’ in Middlegate Road West at Kirton, on the junction with Boston Road, at about 5.30pm last night.

A police spokesman described it as the size of a ‘dustbin lid and six foot deep’.

Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department and Anglian Water have both visited the scene and confirmed it is not a collapsed sewer

The local highways manager said: “We’ve had to close Middlegate Road West after a void developed in the centre of the carriageway.

“Anglian Water have been to investigate and concluded that it is not the result of collapsed sewer.

“We’ll now arrange for one of our teams to visit the site and assess what action needs to be taken.

“In the meantime, the road will remain closed, with a local diversion in place.”