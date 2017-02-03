Road closure set to begin repairs to Boston bridge

A Boston bridge is set to close during the school holidays as three months of repair works begin.

Lincolnshire County Council are coinciding the repairs to Mount Bridge, on Skirbeck Road, with others by Western Power Distribution.

The council plans to close the road for one week from Monday, February 13, after which the road will re-open but with two-way temporary traffic lights in place for the remainder of the project.

There will be a further week-long road closure beginning on Tuesday, April 4. All works are expected to be completed by the end of April.

Ian Booth, senior engineer, said: “The brickwork needs extensive repairs to make sure the bridge remains safe to use in future.

“There will inevitably be some disruption to motorists, but we’ve planned to have the two road closures coincide with the school holidays, when there’s less traffic, so that should mitigate some of the impact.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A signed diversion route will be in place when the road is closed, directing traffic via Skirbeck Road, Kingsway, Wellington Road, Forbes Road, Freiston Road, John Adams Way, South End and vice versa. Pedestrians will be diverted onto the northern footway.