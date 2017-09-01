Roadworks set to begin between Gosberton and Sutterton

Works are set to begin on a three-mile stretch of road between Sutterton and Gosberton in a bid to make it ‘safer for motorists’ the county council has announced.

The B1397 and A152 will need to close during the works, which are due to start on Monday and last for around 14 days.

During the improvements, traffic will be directed to use the A152, A52, A17 and A16 in order to get around the closure.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “These roads have suffered a lot of wear and tear over the years so it’s essential we repair them to ensure the route remains safe for people to use.

“This will be one of the biggest resurfacing jobs we’ve done this year, and will significantly improve things for motorists.

“As with any road improvements, there is likely to be some short-term disruption, so we recommend people leave additional time for their journeys and take alternative routes where possible.”

To allow the work to be carried out safely, the B1397 will be closed between Gosberton and the A17 throughout.

A short section of the A152 will also need to be closed for three days at the start of the project and then again for a few days towards the end.