Royal date for years of service to Scouts

A Boston woman will be honoured at an event at Windsor Castle next month after dedicating more than 25 years to the Scouting community.

Tracy Chapman, 51, 1st Boston Beavers leader since 1990, received a letter in February notifying her that she has been nominated for a Silver Acorn award for her years of service.

On her letter, Tracy said: “I was shocked, what an honour.

“I’ve only done what the rest of my friends do in our Scouting family.”

Tracy receives her Silver Acorn award on Thursday, April 19, at Burghley House, near Stamford.

The following Sunday, she will then join The National Scout Service and Parade at Windsor Castle.

On her trip to Windsor, Tracy said: “I am really looking forward to it, I am both excited and nervous.”

Tracy first got involved with the Scouts in April 1990.

Her husband Martin was already a Cub and Scout leader, and he convinced Tracy to do a Beaver section for 1st Boston Beavers.

Tracy and Martin married in September 1990, with Cubs and Scouts attending the wedding.

She said: “We now have leaders that were a Cub and a Scout on my wedding day, and their sons are now in Cubs.”

Over the past 26 years, Tracy has been awarded with her wood badge, two wooden beads threaded onto a leather throng, and the Chief Scout’s Length of Service Award for 25 years with certificate.

She has enjoyed trips with Beavers including going to zoos, beaches, camps and taking part in canoeing and archery.

Martin is an Explorers leader, with the Explorers working with the Beavers and the Cubs. Tracy said: “We all help each other, we are all leaders together.”

On what she enjoys most about Scouts, Tracy said: “Being a leader is about the young people having fun going home with a smile on their faces after having a good time doing activities.”