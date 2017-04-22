Runners mark 18 month anniversary with life saving kit

A popular group which holds free, weekly runs in Boston has marked 18 months since its launch by announcing the purchase of a defibrillator.

Boston parkrun bought the piece of life-saving kit after a successful – and appropriately enough – pacy fundraiser.

The group began collecting money for the equipment, which is used to treat someone who is in cardiac arrest, towards the end of last year.

On Saturday, at their latest run, they unveiled the £815 device bought from the £1,116 amassed during that time period.

Boston parkrun event director Bob Bailey, 51, from Old Leake, said he was initially ‘daunted’ by the prospect of raising the required sum.

“Once word got around it took off really nicely,” he said, however.

The money was raised through donations from runners (including a collection organised among them by member Mark Smith, of Sibsey); the RAF Coningsby Thrift Shop, through member Sarah-Jane Eggleton; Andrew Dawson Engineering; Porcher Abrasive Coatings; and the Boston Community Runners.

The surplus funds will be used for the maintenance of the defibrillator, plus ongoing costs of Boston parkrun.

The group are part of parkrun UK and meet on Saturdays at 9am at Witham Way Country Park.

The device will be brought to the park by members for runs, but during that time will be available for other members of the public to use.

Saturday’s run saw a record 158 attend – buoyed, Bob suspects, by people getting in a run before the Boston Marathon on Monday – beating the previous high by 22.

He said it was ‘fantastic’ to reach the 18-month milestone, saying: “It doesn’t seem more than a few weeks.”

He thanked all those who helped set up the group and supported the fundraiser. He also encouraged anyone interested in the group to attend.

“You don’t have to be a runner, you can start small and work your way up,” he said.

l For more, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/boston