‘Save a Life’ campaign offers free training in Boston

A county-wide campaign to get 10,000 people to learn CPR for free is set to have a training session take place in Boston tonight (Monday).

St John Ambulance, which is working with BBC Radio Lincolnshire on its ‘Save A Life’ campaign, is holding the session at 7pm at the Zion Methodist Church, on Brothertoft Road.

A spokesman for the service said: “We’d like to encourage local people to learn this essential first aid skill. The demo will take around 30 minutes.

“In addition, if there are any local organisations, clubs, societies and schools that would be interested in one of our trainers visiting them please ask them to get in touch via the email address.”

People can turn up on the night, as long as it is before the start of the demo, but to reserve a place email savealife@sja.org.uk or call 0844 770 4800 (option 1).