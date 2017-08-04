School caretaker jailed after sexual offences against under age girls

A school caretaker from Boston who admitted sexual offences against three under-age girls was today (Friday) jailed for three years.

Bryan Pauly, 44, was caught after a teenage girl complained that he had asked to enter the toilet cubicle which she was in, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

The girl reported that Pauly also put his arm around her, asked if she had a boyfriend and requested a kiss which she refused.

Following the complaint police traced two other victims. Those incidents did not occur at the Boston school where Pauly had been employed through an agency as a caretaker.

The court heard one young girl complained that Pauly had grabbed her bottom after asking her for a hug.

Another young girl reported that Pauly had touched her over clothing, tried to kiss her and licked her in an intimate area.

When Pauly, who is a father-of-two, was interviewed by police he admitted much of his offending.

Pauly, of Hospital Lane, Boston, pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual assault on a child under 13, one charge of sexual activity with a child, and one charge of attempting to incite a child under 16.

All the offences occurred between December 2007 and October last year.

Nicholas Bleaney, mitigating, told the court Pauly’s family were aware of his situation.

Mr Bleaney said: “His wife is a hard working nurse.

“I am assured he is willing to attend any course he is offered.

“He is sorry for what he has done. He could not have been more candid.”

Pauly was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Pauly there had been some abuse of trust in his offending.