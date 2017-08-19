School choir from Skegness sings at teacher’s wedding

A school choir from Skegness did a first class job when they sang at their teacher’s wedding.

Richmond School reception class teacher Becki Rippin married Daniel Sharpe at St Andrew’s Church in Butterwick, where the couple live.

Becki teaches Early Years Foundation Stage pupils.

The choir is run by members of staff. Rebecca Sylvester, Becky Chapman and Jean Taylor.

Joanne Hazard, of the school, said: “The choir have been practicing for months.

“They made the school extremely proud. Their performance made the congregation cry, due to their dedication to one of their teachers.

“We looking forward to welcoming Becki Back as Mrs Sharpe.