Wyberton Primary School was visited by outreach officers from the Science Museum of London in January 2007.

The whole school was involved in the day, with infant classes taking part in a sound-based workshop called The Pied Piper and the juniors studying different forces such as gravity and kinetic energy with the unlikely assistance of a frog on a skateboard.

Some of the pupils are pictured with Mark Steed and Toby Parkin from the Science Museum.