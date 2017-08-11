Second World War museum set to open

The grand opening a new Second World War museum is to take place tomorrow (Saturday).

The We’ll Meet Again war museum near Boston will welcome people to its new facility on Saturday, from 10am.

Visitors can explore the huge military hall displaying wartime weapons, armour and equipment, along with household memorabilia from the era.

There will also be re-enactments in the grounds around the museum on Shore Road, Freiston.

The postcode for the museum is PE22 0LY.

Entry is £5 adults over 16, (concs £3).