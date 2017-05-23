Service honours ANZAC members

A recent service saw tributes paid to those who fought, and died, while serving in Gallipoli.

The Rev Jane Robertson led the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day, which included representatives of the Merchant Naval Association, with their standard bearer, 141(Boston) Squadron Air Training Corps and Boston and District Royal British Legion (RBL) along with their standard bearer.

A spokesman for the RBL thanked those involved for their help, including St Botolph’s Church workers and volunteers, and Goodbarns Yard hosted those attending after the service.