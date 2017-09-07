Sheep remains found by dog walker in ‘gruesome discovery’

Butchered and dismembered sheep remains found near Leverton pumping station have sparked an appeal for information from authorities.

A Boston Borough Council spokesman said: “A resident out walking a dog made the gruesome discovery and it was reported to Boston Borough Council.

“The council is now making arrangements for the remains to be removed and disposed of.”

Lincolnshire Police officers have spoken to a local farmer who has inspected the sheep and says in his opinion they are not local livestock as they are hill sheep.

The force is not currently investigating any sheep theft or poaching offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phoning 101.