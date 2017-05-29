Shoppers line up for opening of new store

Celebrations have been held to mark the launch of a new supermarket in Boston.

mint, part of the Boston Shopping Park, off Horncastle Road, opened at noon on Saturday.

Shoppers were queuing up outside the premises to be among the first to see what the business had to offer.

The shop, which represents a £350,000 investment in the area, was officially opened by Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush.

A town crier spent the day spreading the news of the opening in Boston Market Place.

David Lambert, operations manager at mint, said: “We were delighted with the turnout for our opening and really encouraged by the support we’ve been shown for our new venture.”

The official opening was preceded by a VIP preview on the Friday evening.

mint is the first in a planned chain of stores across the UK. It aims to bring together the appeal of discount supermarkets, with more upmarket chains.

It is the latest retailer to move into the shopping park, following Poundworld and Food Warehouse last year.