Six to appear in court charged with murder

Six people are set to appear in court this morning (Thursday) charged with the murder of a 44-year-old man on over the weekend.

Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 29, from Crocketts Drive, Wisbeach, Denis Kijakovskij, 27, from London Road, Wyberton, Mindaugas Cerneckas, 29, from Pen Street, Boston, Andrius Barauskas, 39, from Smalley Road, Boston, Donatos Dektiariovas, 36, from Pen Street, Boston and Tawtvydas Vainolavicius, 19, from Pen Street, Boston, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court from 10am.

They have been charged with the murder of Alberts Volkausks, 44, from Boston, on September 24.

An 18-year-old, from Pen Street, Boston, remains in custody on suspicion of murder and a 34-year-old man has been released with no further action.

It follows an assault at a house in Pen Street, at about 4.30pm, on Saturday.

Mr Volkausks was taken to hospital following the incident but died on Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information that could assist the enquiry. Anyone who can help should call non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 336 of September 23.