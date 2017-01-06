Skegness man faces life imprisonment for murder of woman who had links to Boston

A Skegness man faces life imprisonment after he today (Friday) admitted the murder of a 28-year-old woman who had links to Boston.

Casey Scott, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder of Lenuta Haidemac when he appeared in court by video-link from prison this morning.

Lenuta Haidemac

The body of Ms Haidemac, who was originally from Romania, was found in a flat on Drummond Road, Skegness, on Friday 22 July, last year.

Scott, of Drummond Road, Skegness, admitted murdering Ms Haidemac during the six minute hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Ms Haidemac, who lived in the Monks Road area of Lincoln, but also had connections to Boston and Skegness, was last seen after being dropped off in Drummond Road at around 10pm on Wednesday 20 July.

Police had launched an appeal for Ms Haidemac after becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Scott was remanded back into custody after his sentence was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

But Judge Michael Heath told Scott he was facing a sentence of life imprisonment.

Judge Heath said: “There can only be one sentence for murder and that is life imprisonment, but I will have to decide how long you should serve as a minimum term before the parole board can consider your release.”