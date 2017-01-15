Slimming World consultants from Boston meet TV presenter Stephen Mulhern

A group of Slimming World consultants from Boston left quite an impression on TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Emma Scarborough, Abi Carter and Sarah Lote met with Stephen at the annual Slimming World Awards, held at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham.

This year’s Slimming World Awards ceremony was co-hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Slimming World founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Stephen, presenter of Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars met with Emma, Abbie and Sarah at the awards, and later decribed their role as Slimming World consultants as ‘very important’.

He said: “The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves - inside and out- were so inspirational.”

Stephen continued: “While all of their stories were different, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’.”

Emma Scarborough, who runs Slimming World classes in Donington, spoke of meeting with Stephen.

She said: “Every week we feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when we met Stephen.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired us and now we feel super motivated to support even more people in Boston to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

Abi Carter, consultant for Swineshead and Kirton is hoping that 2017 will live up to the success of 2016.

She said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

“I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits.