Solicitors offer free coffee and chat to raise awareness of dementia

A Boston solicitors is taking part in a week of coffee mornings to mark Dementia Awareness Week this month.

Chatterton’s Solicitors, on Wide Bargate, will be openig its doors on Friday, May 19, to offer visitors a free 20-minute appointment with a specialist to discuss any matters relating to wills, trusts and probate.

The open day will be held between 9.30am and 3.30pm and will be on a first come first served basis.

The company is also raising money throughout the year for the Alzheimer’s Society.