Sophie aims to help build African school

A Boston woman is setting her sights high with plans of helping to build a school more than 4,000 metres above sea level in Africa.

Sophie Curtis, 21, hopes to join five friends taking part in the Big Build Morocco in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco in September.

Sophie, who is studying business at Nottingham Trent University, needs to raise £2,060 by Friday, July 7, to take part in the scheme.

Cake sales and raffles are just some of the ways in which Sophie is working hard to reach her target.

At the time of writing, her total stands at £942.33.

Sophie would be working with Childreach International, which strives to ensure that all children can fulfil their potential.

It would see her build a school to give children in the High Atlas Mountains a better chance in life.

Sophie said: “I want to allow these children to have the opportunity of an education and a future, something that many take for granted.”

She would also be living with remote villagers who have developed their own dialect.

Sophie has given thanks to the Masonic group Pilgrim Fathers Lodge, in Boston, which has donated £165 towards her efforts.

To donate to Sophie’s cause, visit: www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/sophiecurtis

The money will be split between Childreach International, equipment and materials, and travel expenses.