Special delivery for Post Box

It may have taken 10 years - but village residents have finally been able to send their Christmas cards in their own post box.

Carrington Parish Council had made numerous attempts to get the post box reinstated after it went missing all the time ago.

Boston MP Matt Warman also took up the cause - and after being installed by Royal Mail in the summer it is now fully functioning.

Victoria Clark, the clerk to the parish council, said: “When I took over the role of clerk to the council five years ago, I was told that I would never get the post box replaced as many had tried before me. From that day, I made it my mission to get a replacement, I don’t think I would have succeeded without Matt’s help, I thank him very much.”

Mr Warman said he was ‘incredibly pleased’ to have been able to help secure the new post box.