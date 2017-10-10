St John Ambulance offers chance to learn to ‘Save A Life’

St John Ambulance are taking part in a 10-day tour of Lincolnshire as part of the ‘Save A Life campaign’ with BBC Radio Lincolnshire, with upcoming events in Boston today (Tuesday) and Horncastle and Market Rasen next week.

The campaign, launched after BBC newsreader Charlotte Wright’s life was saved by a passer-by performing CPR, originally aimed to get 10,000 people learning the manouver, but quickly surpassed that target and is now aiming to get as many people as possible involved.

Today, the organisation’s mobile classroom will be at the Skirbeck Road Co-Op between 10am-midday, where anyone can drop-in and recieve a free CPR demo.

Following this, next week, Horncastle Tennis Club will host the classroom on Tuesday (October 17), while Market Rasen will be holding its event at its Tesco store on Thursday (October 19). Both events also take place 10am-midday.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire will has extended the campaign until Christmas, with the hope that tens of thousands more people will sign up for the free training sessions.

If you cannot attend the listed events or want to organise one of your own for a group of people email savealife@bbc.co.uk.

Anyone taking part is asked to get involved on social media by tweeting something with the hashtag #savealife and mentioning @stjohnambulance and @bbcradiolincs