Stabbing accused ‘feared husband was about to attack her’ after she was caught in ‘compromising position’ with musician, jury told

A woman accused of stabbing her husband feared she was about to be attacked by him, a jury was told.

Laura Barzdaite, 32, denies intentionally or unlawfully wounding Gintaras Saulavicius following an argument at their flat in West Row.

Barzdaite claims she was a regular victim of violence from her husband who was only injured as he was about to hit out at her.

The prosecution allege Barzdaite armed herself with a kitchen knife after Mr Saulavicius found his wife in a ‘compromising position’ with a musician who she had invited back to their flat.

Mr Saulavicius spent five days in hospital after he suffered an 8cms deep stab wound which cut in to his liver.

But the defence claim Mr Saulavicius was going to attack his wife and the stabbing only happened when the married couple were very close to each other at the top of the stairs.

Alison Summers, defending Barzdaite, suggested to Mr Saulavicius: “You thought your wife had been messing around with the singer or another man at that club.

“When you saw her bodice was undone you lost it. You followed her into the hall and into the kitchen.

“You went to hit her, and that’s when she stabbed you.”

The jury heard Mr Saulavicius was arrested in November 2014 after police saw him with his arms around his wife’s throat after they were called to the flat.

Mr Saulavicius denied he was also responsible for causing a rib injury and bruised nose to his wife when she attended hospital in November 2012.

He also denied returning to his former home following his release from hospital and punching Barzdaite after climbing in through a window.

The jury were shown a Facebook message in which Mr Saulavicius called his wife a ‘slut’ and commented: “I will eat you alive along with your high heels.”

Barzdaite denies wounding her husband with intent and an alternative charge of unlawful wounding following the incident on June 20, 2015.

The trial continues.