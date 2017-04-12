Star Wars characters are coming to the Sense charity shop in Boston

A charity shop in Boston will have the force with it over Easter as it promotes a national prize draw for an autograph book containing signatures of Star Wars stars.

Characters from the iconic movie franchise will be at Sense in Strait Bargate until Sunday, where there will be Star Wars themed activities for children and families, including sensory games, treasure hunts, creative writing sessions and a drawing competition.

Staff at the shop – which raises money to support people who are deafblind, have sensory impairments and complex needs – are promoting the prize draw to win an autograph book donated by lifelong Star Wars fan, Neil Ellis. The 43-year-old Lucasfilm employee has spent a year collecting the celebrity signatures of the likes of Harrison Ford, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. The autograph book, which also includes Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels and Kenny Baker from the original series, and new series’ directors Gareth Edwards and Rian Johnson, is displayed in a spectacular handmade ‘Millennium Falcon themed’ bronze-cast and has already raised over £9,000 for the charity. The winner will be chosen on May 4, with all proceeds going to Sense.

To enter the prize draw and have a chance of winning the autograph book, the public are encouraged to make a minimum donation of £5 in-store, or online through Neil’s fundraising page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Autograph-Book