Story told by a record-breaker Mick Dawson

A world record-breaker from Boston has added author to his impressive list of achievements with a book detailing his adventures on the high seas.

Mick Dawson, 53, will this week see the release of his work Battling the Oceans in a Rowboat in the US, and Rowing The Pacific in the UK.

The book covers his two successful crossings of the Atlantic in a rowboat, one with his brother Steve, and one with a stranger from Newark, Mos Morris. It also covers his three attempts to do the same on the North Pacific.

The first two North Pacific expeditions, both solo, ended in failure (with one involving a dramatic rescue after Mick’s boat capsized and sank two-thirds of the distance across); the third, however, saw him and companion Chris Martin, from Choshi, in Japan, become world-record breakers for the first people to row the Pacific Ocean unaided.

Setting off from Choshi, Japan, their gruelling 189-day exploit concluded under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

To mark their success, an emotional Mick wore a Boston United shirt, belonging to his father Derek, who passed away while he was at sea.

In 2011, Mick produced a documentary of the 2009 North Pacific row which was shown on Discovery Channel, called Rowing The Pacific.

Mick said: “The aim had always been though to write and publish a book about my adventures.”

The book is being launched in the US, on Tuesday, August 22, and in the UK on Thursday, August 24, although the official publication date is Thursday, September 21 in the UK.

The book will also pay reference to his time in the Royal Marines and his childhood in Boston.

Mick was a former pupil at Carlton Road and Kitwood Boys schools.

He left in 1980, and went straight into the Marines, where he served for 11 years and fought in the Falkands War and the Middle East.

Mick now lives in East Sussex with his wife Grace, and continues to sail professionally.

He has spent more than 440 days at sea in rowing boats, covering a distance of more than 18,000 nautical miles.

He still has family living in Boston, who own the Cowbridge House Inn.

He said: “Most importantly the book allows me the opportunity to thank the many people who have helped over the years in realising these ambitions. It’s certainly a lot more than a story about rowing.”

Rowing The Pacific will be available from Waterstones, Amazon and other retailers.

To find out more about Mick, visit www.189days.com