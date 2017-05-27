Students home birds in iconic town buildings

Boston birds will be able to take in some of the town’s most iconic buildings after a project by Boston College.

Carpentry and joinery students who were asked to create bird boxes for the Boston in Bloom competition turned their creations into a history and heritage project.

The creations include the Boston Stump, the Masonic Hall, the Guildhall, Fydell House and the Maud Foster Mill.

There is also a Boston skyline bug hotel, and creations for hedgehogs and sparrows under a reproduction of Willoughby Road almshouses roof top.

The nest boxes will go on display at The Stump when the East Midland in Bloom awards are held there in September.

They will then be used next spring at the Willoughby Road allotments.

Boston in Bloom members Bridget Sykes and Paul Collingwood worked with lecturer Mike Pryjdun to get the 16-year-old Level 1 students involved.

Paul said: “They really went for it and took photographs of the buildings and researched their history. Some went up the Stump who had never been up before and they learned lots about the town’s heritage.

“They were really keen that they presented these iconic buildings as accurately as possible, and learned a lot about them in the process.”