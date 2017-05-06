Stump chorister reaches 25 years

A male chorister who has been singing in The Stump’s choir for 25 years has been honoured at a service.

Tony Pepper, 82, of Boston, joined the choir in 1992 as choral bedesman.

The role dates back to the 1540s when noted antiquarian John Leyland wrote that St Botolph’s is ‘a parish church the best and fairest of all Lincolnshire and so served with singing and cunning men as no parish is in all of England’.

To keep such singing going, the title of bedesman was bestowed on four singers. Richard Briggs, alderman of Boston, left a farm in Skirbeck and nine acres of land for said bedesman to use.

Last month, a service was held to honour Tony’s quarter-of-a-century with the Stump choir.

He said: “It is a lovely milestone, it has been a wonderful journey and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Tony is now stepping down as a bedesman, but will remain a chorister on the bench.

The role of choral bedesman has been taken on by Jan Finch, the first ever woman to have the title.