Stump project will see free hot meals offered to all during February

A new project will see St Botolph’s Church, in Boston, offer free hot lunches to all during February.

The Boston Connected: Community Table, which is funded by the Church Urban Fund’s Near Neighbours initiative,will see the hot meals available every Tuesday during the month.

The lunches will be served in the Stump Coffee Shop between 12noon and 2pm.

To claim a free meal, you need to collect a voucher from the Stump shop.

Team rector the Rev Alyson Buxton said: “We hope that through these free shared meals, and exchanging of recipes, new relationships will be formed with consequent opportunities for valued and deeper understandings of differences.”