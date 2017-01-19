Success for ‘above average’ Boston High School in education league tables

Boston High School appears to have come out on top of the education tables released by the Government with pupils making the most progress and getting the highest attainment under new national measures.

The high school is the only one in this area to be considered ‘above average’ under the Department for Educations bandings with a progress 8 measure of 0.17, the only score above 0 out of the Boston schools.

How the table in Boston looks. Schools are tabled alphabetically.

The measure looks at the progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary schools and compares results with the achievements of other pupils ‘that have the same prior attainment’.

The school also comes out on top under the average attainment of pupils across 8 qualifications including mathematics and English with a Government score of 61.9, and the percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate with 60 per cent.

Boston Grammar School comes top of the number of pupils achieving A*-C in both English and mathematics with 96 per cent, just four per cent above the high school. It’s Progess 8 measure however is banded as average, with -0.15. It has an average attainment 8 score of 57.7 and 49 per cent of its pupils gained an English Baccalaureate.

Kirton’s Thomas Middlecott Academy comes out of this year’s tables with some of the lowest scores. Under the progress 8 measure it is banded as ‘well below average’ with a score of -0.81. It’s average attainment across eight subjects is 35.6. Only 26 per cent of its pupils attained A*-C in both English and mathematics.

Another school banded by the DfE as ‘well below average’ is William Lovell Church of England where no pupils achieved an English Baccalaureate. Pupils’ average attainment across eight subjects was 40.6 and 45 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in both English and mathematics.

Across the rest of the county The Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham has just missed out on the ‘well above average’ banding with a score of 0.49 (the benchmark is 0.5 or higher). The Gainsborough Academy has come out looking worst with a well below average score of -1.05.

The table in this story shows the schools in our area. From left to right, after the name and type of school, the columns show:

A. The number of pupils eligible for GCSE and equivalent qualifications. This is defined as the number of pupils at the end of Key Stage 4, which usually means all pupils in Year 11.

B. Number of pupils included in Progress 8 measure.

C. Progress 8 measure. The new Progress 8 measure looks at the progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. It is a value added measure, which compares pupils’ results with the achievements of other pupils that have the same prior attainment. It measures performance across eight qualifications.

D. Average attainment 8 score per pupil. This measures the achievement of apupil across 8 qualifications including mathematics and English, which are double-weighted, three further qualifications that count in the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) measure and three other qualifications that can be GCSEs or any other approved equivalent qualification.

E. Percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in both English and mathematics.

F. Percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate. Pupils achieve the EBacc if they gain at least a C in GCSE maths, English, science, history or geography and a language.

G. Average point score per academic entry. Academic qualifications include A-levels as well as other academic qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate Diploma.

H. Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade.

I. Average point score per tech level entry. Technical qualifications include a number of Level 3 (advanced) qualifications for students wishing to specialize in a technical occupation or occupational group (for example, this includes City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma Qualifications)

J. Average point score per tech level entry expressed as a grade.

K. Average point score per applied general entry qualification. These qualifications include, for example some Pearson BTEC Level 3 courses.

L. Average point score per applied general entry expressed as a grade.