Summer event for road victims memorial project

A summer event is to be held in Kirton next weekend in aid of the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial project.

The fundraiser will take place at Kirton Town Hall, in Station Road, on Saturday, August 5.

It will run from 10.30am to 3pm and include a variety of crafts and stalls, as well as fabrics, games, homemade cakes, and refreshments.

All funds raised will go towards the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial project.

This aims to provide a memorial at Westgate Woods, Boston, for those families affected by road deaths in the county.

The project was launched in May of last year.

Enquiries g.bourne620@btinternet.com