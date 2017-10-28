Super slimmer now aims to help others

A Kirton woman who transformed her life by losing 10-and-a-half stone is set to help others achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Claire Sharp, 39, joined her local Slimming World group, in Wyberton, in January 2016, ‘fed up’ with how she looked and frustrated about how active she could be with her three children.

Claire, before the weight loss.

With the group’s help, she went from 22st 4lb to 11st 11lb in 16 months.

Now Claire is set to run her own group having trained as a consultant with the weight loss organisation.

She said: “When I joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people lose weight, but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 10-and-a-half stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

Sarah Lote, who runs Slimming World groups in Wyberton and Boston and manages Claire as a team developer, said: “With Claire’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind of warm personality and great sense of humour I just know she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Claire’s group will meet at The Boston Conservative Club on Wednesdays at 9.30am and 11.30am from November 1. For more information, pop along or call Claire on 07453 548979.