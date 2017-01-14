Supermarket challenge raises funds for charity

Home-Start Lincolnshire received a cheque for £500 from Boston Rotary club.

The charity helps to support families across Boston.

Rotary members raised funds by running a trolley challenge in Tesco, with customers entering a prize draw to guess the cost of items in the trolley.

Emma Haisman, community liaison co-ordinator at Home-Start Lincolnshire, said: “We really appreciate the local community supporting us in this way. The money will go directly to help our work with vulnerable families in Boston.”

The cheque presentation took place at Boston and County Club. Pictured are representatives from Boston Rotary and Home-Start Lincolnshire.