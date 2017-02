A Boston woman who runs weight loss groups in the town is vying for a national honour.

Chloe Gilbert will be heading off to the headquarters of Slimming World tomorrow (Sunday) after being shortlisted for the title of Consultant Slimmer of the Year.

The 24-year-old became a consultant with Slimming World in September and runs groups on Monday mornings and evenings in Rochford Tower Hall.

She will be competing against more than 20 others for the title.