Surgery’s efforts to recognise and support unpaid carers

A Boston doctors’ surgery has been recognised for its work supporting unpaid carers in the area.

Greyfriars Surgery, on South Square, has been awarded the Carers Quality Kitemark Award from Every-One, an organisation set up by Lincolnshire County Council through the Lincolnshire Health and Wellbeing Board to develop a Carers Charter.

To win the award, staff at Greyfriars had to build a portfolio and show how they were recognising all forms of unpaid carers, including family members, young children taking care of parents and spouses caring for their loved ones.

The GP surgery had got a number of carers to register and judges said they had been ‘very positive and proactive in ensuring they have effective support in place’.

Practice manager Karen Young gave a ’massive thank you’ to all the staff at the surgery who had fed into their work.

“There is a lot of hard work that has gone into this award,” she said.

She added that the team were extra pleased as they had recently received a ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission following a recent inspection.

Julie Goy, the Quality Development Lead for Every-One, said there were 79,000 unpaid carers in Lincolnshire, including 6,000 young carers.

However, she pointed to a statement from Carers UK which said that for every one carer known about there were two more unrecognised.

She said: “The work that Greyfriars is doing is raising awareness of carers across the area, encouraging them to come forward and get the support they need.”

Every-One works with GP Surgeries, the county council EMAS, ULHT and other health services to take care of unpaid carers.

Anyone who is an unpaid carer can get in touch with their GP, Lincolnshire County Council carers team or Every-One. For more details visit www.every-one.org.uk