Tattoos in support of terror victims

More than £2,000 has been raised for those affected by the Manchester terror attack last month through a tattoo-based fundraiser in Boston.

Tattoo parlour Olive and Weston took part in a charity effort in support of the cause on Sunday.

It would go on to be supported by Zhahed Younis, from Acorn Taxis.

Staff invited customers to get a bee tattoo after being inspired by the One Love Manchester concert.

Between 30 and 40 people got the bee, and helped raise about £900 for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Becky Pell, personal assistant at Olive and Weston, said: “Despite sad circumstances, it was a really good day.”

Zhahed then approached the parlour with £1,250 from his own money in support of the effort.

On supporting the cause, Zhahed said: “Firstly, I am Muslim. Secondly, like many Muslims, I am against terrorism. Thirdly, I am part of Boston.”

He told The Standard that Angel Taxis do so well in the town that he likes helping local people in return.