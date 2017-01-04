Taxi driver swoops to the rescue of stricken motorist

“The vehicle was definitely in danger of going in. One false move and she’d have been in the water.”

These were the words of Michael Simpson, owner of Boston’s Angels Taxis, who helped to rescue a woman and her dog from a car teetering on the edge of a watery ditch in Boston.

The incident happened in Old Hammond Beck Road, in Wyberton Fen, on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Simpson had turned into the road shortly after the car had left the carriageway and wasted no time in coming to the aid of the occupants.

Pulling alongside the vehicle, he tied it to his own using a tow rope to secure it.

Together with another man, Mr Simpson, a former Armed Forces medic, helped the driver and her dog out of the passenger side window.

After winning praise on social media for his part in the rescue, the Standard contacted Mr Simpson for his account of the incident.

He said: “The vehicle was definitely in danger of going in. One false move and she’d have been in the water. It was very, very precarious.

“The dyke was a 15 to 20 foot drop and looked about five foot deep – so it would have been a drop.”

In his career in the Armed Forces, Mr Simpson said he dealt with a lot of trauma, but said this was a case of ‘just acting first and getting her out’.

He said he was not a hero, adding: “I’m not one of those people looking for publicity. As long as the woman is safe, that’s my main concern.

“At the end of the day, that could be somebody’s child, daughter, mum, or grandmother in there.”

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 3.25pm. Officers, along with two fire crews and an ambulance attended the scene.

The road was closed at the junctions with West End Road and Fen Road for a period.