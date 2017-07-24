Tea party brings the community closer

A summer tea dance was organised by a Kirton school, with an aim to bring the community together.

Thomas Middlecott Academy held the event, and invited senior members of the village to meet with pupils.

The idea of the tea dance was to encourage different generations within the community to interact.

Guests for the day came from the Kirton Friendship Club and the over 60s community group.

Residents from White Gables Care Home, in Kirton, and Frampton House Residential Care Home, in Frampton, were also invited to attend.

Darcy Hoyles, head girl at the school said: “It was wonderful to meet the older people in our village and to be able to get to know them.”

“I think we all enjoyed spoiling them and making sure they had a great day.

“One of our core values at Thomas Middlecott is ‘caring’ and we wanted to ensure that our guests know we care about them.

Pupils at the school made scones, prepared sandwiches, and served strawberries and cream to visitors.

Musical entertainment was also provided by pupils, which was greeted with applause by the audience.

Pupils from various years groups were able to serve tea and talk to older members of the community.

About 42 members of the older community in and around Kirton were able to take part in the event.

Principal at the school, Jonathan Harris, said: “We are a community school and we believe it is vitally important to instil the idea of not only caring for each other in school, but also caring for our local residents and being part of a community.

“It was lovely to see the interaction between the two generations and the pleasure it gave both.

“We are looking forward to inviting them to our Christmas Carol Concert and to our second annual summer tea dance next July.”