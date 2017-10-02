Teaming up over high blood pressure

The Mayflower Probus Club of Boston and the Stroke Association recently teamed up to raise awareness of high blood pressure as one of the main risk factors for strokes.

The effort saw them offer free blood pressure tests to shoppers in Boston.

Pictured with the Stroke Association’s Paula Smejka are (from left) Mayflower Probus club members Ray Harding, Arnot Wilson, and Trevor Dunnington.

Both organisations thanked each other for their contributions to the event.