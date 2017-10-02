Search

Teaming up over high blood pressure

Pictured (from left) Ray Harding (Mayflower Probus Club secretary), Paula Smejka (Stroke Association), Arnot Wilson (Mayflower Probus Club), and Trevor Dunnington (Mayflower Probus Club Vice President).
The Mayflower Probus Club of Boston and the Stroke Association recently teamed up to raise awareness of high blood pressure as one of the main risk factors for strokes.

The effort saw them offer free blood pressure tests to shoppers in Boston.

Pictured with the Stroke Association’s Paula Smejka are (from left) Mayflower Probus club members Ray Harding, Arnot Wilson, and Trevor Dunnington.

Both organisations thanked each other for their contributions to the event.