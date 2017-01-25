Teen ramps up pressure for new skate park in Boston

A teenage BMX rider and his skater friends are hoping to make a difference to young people by asking for a new skate park in the town.

Hazel Summerfield, known as Dibber, has started a Change.org petition to be delivered to Boston Borough Council, UK Parliament and The British Council in a bid to help the dream to become a reality.

Started two weeks ago, the petition currently has more than 220 signatures.

In it, the 13-year-old writes: “As a young person in this town, I feel the physical and mental well-being of people my age has been ignored and neglected.

“For years, the only skate/BMX facilities have been run-down, unlit, feeling dangerous and out of sight. This makes using it feel very unsafe and uninspiring.

“I believe this community could have so many benefits from building a new one in a central location,one that is accessible and welcoming to any and all people.”

Speaking to The Standard, Dibber said he ‘was just trying to make a difference’.

He said he hoped any future park would be in a more central location and indoors.

He said the current St John’s skate park down Skirbeck Road was unlit, uncovered and often vandalised.

He said the winter nights meant the park got dark too early, despite the efforts of him and his friends who use torches to light the area.

Dibber said the nearest suitable facilities were in Skegness, which meant paying for either bus or train, as well as the entry price.

This is not the first time the council has been asked to move the skate park.

In January 2013, three young skaters told the Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) that the park needed to move for similar reasons.

A project to improve the area later suffered vandalism and most of it was destroyed.

Chairman of BTAC, Coun Nigel Welton said: “What Hazel has done is a wonderful thing. I am so proud that someone of this age has shown the enthusiasm and followed their heart to try and make things in the town better for themselves and others.

“I am making arrangements to invite Hazel to meet with me so we can discuss this further and see if there is anything BTAC can do to help.”

To support the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/boston-borough-council-make-a-new-skate-park-in-boston-lincolnshire