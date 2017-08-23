Search

Teenager suffered ‘serious head and facial injuries after assault near Kirton pub

Police have launched an appeal for information after a teenager reportedly suffered ‘serious head and facial injuries’ following an assault near a Kirton pub earlier this month.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the incident happened at about 11pm on Saturday, August 5, on London Road in Kirton, near the Black Bull pub.

They said a 19 year-old local man suffered serious head and facial injuries.

A statement from the force said: “We believe there was a large group of people in the vicinity at the time who may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact the police non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 84 of August 6 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.