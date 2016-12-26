Tesco customers make festive donations

Fifty boxes of Christmas gifts have been delivered to worthy recipients in the Boston area thanks to the generosity of local Tesco shoppers.

Last month, Tesco ran an appeal across 25 of its stores in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, and Northamptonshire to fill gift boxes for elderly people and those who are vulnerable this Christmas.

At Boston’s New Hammond Beck Road store, this saw enough donations being received for 50 boxes.

These have been delivered to Frampton House Nursing Home and The Orchards sheltered housing complex in Wyberton.

In all, 246 boxes were filled.

Donated items included sweets, chocolate, socks and puzzle books.