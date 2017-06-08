Test your mettle with new obstacle park

Take a leap of faith and learn to run, jump and climb and help to keep fit with the area’s newest park.

Obstacle Park, opened in Sutterton by Jacqui Sesstein, features more than 30 obstacles you might see at an army training camp or on television programmes.

Rob Stuart on the new obstacle park on Spalding Road, Sutterton Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com EMN-170506-121642001

Jacqui said anyone can take part, whether they are just beginning or hardened experts training for what are known as Obstacle Course Races (OCR).

She said the park had been ‘really well received’ so far, and added: “I’m quite chuffed about it.”

Fifty-six-year-old Jacqui, who began running at the age of 46 and doing OCR in 2015, said it was easy to get started.

“When you’re children, you go out, you clamber over fences and up trees,” she said.

Jill Johnson on the new obstacle park on Spalding Road, Sutterton Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com EMN-170506-121731001

“We’re built to run and climb and crawl. “

Jacqui said the aim of the park was to encourage people to get fit in the outdoors, while providing a confidence boost.

She said gyms can often demotivate people who go to them because people who use them are already fit.

She said the obstacles can tackle the same muscle groups as an indoor gym.

Rob Stuart on the new obstacle park on Spalding Road, Sutterton Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com EMN-170506-121719001

Jacqui added: “I enjoy introducing people to something they thought they couldn’t do.”

Stamford teacher Jacqui, who has also trained as a personal trainer, would like to see more young people use the park because she believes children need somewhere to go.

The park takes bookings for groups, including Scouts and Guides and others.

Think you’re brave? Try the ‘leap of faith’ obstacle – which sees brave participants attempt an extended jump over a larger gap.

The new obstacle park on Spalding Road, Sutterton Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com EMN-170506-121654001

The park is open 10am-6pm at weekends, and on request at other times. Jacqui asks that people get in touch to book ahead of turning up due to potential prior bookings with children’s groups.

For more, text or call 07973 371718.