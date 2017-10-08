The huge NCT ‘nearly new’ sale returns to Boston

A nearly-new sale of baby and children’s items is taking place in Boston’s Peter Paine Sports Centre on Sunday, October 15.

The sale, run by the Spalding and Boston and District NCT (National Childbirth Trust), will feature a large number of second-hand toys, clothes and other items.

It takes place from 10.30am-12pm with a £1 entry fee.

Ebron Doherty, from the branch, said: “We encourage local people who have unwanted items to register as sellers and bring their items on the day to sell with a small commission going back to the charity. We have over 400 people normally through the doors on the day and over 30 volunteers helping us run the sale. All proceeds go to the charity to help with their fantastic work.”

The NCT vision is of a world in which no parent is isolated and all parents are supported to build a strong society. Their mission statement is to support parents through the first 1,000 days, to have the best possible experience of pregnancy, birth and early parenthood.

Ebron added: “Our local branch holds these sales twice a year. We also run local baby and toddler groups to connect local parents and create support networks.”

To register as a seller or volunteer email NNS.spaldingbostonanddistrict@nct.org.uk