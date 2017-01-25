The mother of teenage moped rider Jess Danby who was killed on her way to work has said she ‘needed that justice’ after the man responsible was jailed.

Philip Paddington-Wheatcroft struck the moped being ridden by the 19-year-old as she was making her way from her home in Donington along the A52 to work at Caffè Nero in Boston in October, 2015.

At Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the 54-year-old, of Main Road, Sibsey, admitted causing death by dangerous driving as a result of the incident.

He was jailed for two years and banned from driving for four years.

Jess’ mother Dawn Ducker told The Standard: “I am pleased he has gone to prison, I needed that justice.

“This is what we have been waiting for, for 16 months.”

But she added: “The sentence is no consolation at all, it won’t bring Jess back.”

Mrs Ducker said that she had been ‘unable to believe it’ when Paddington-Wheatcroft pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing.

She said: “It felt like torture, I’m so angry that he made me wait that long.

“I don’t know why he changed his plea, but I needed him to have done it in June.”

Jess was training to become an actress after completing a performing arts course at New College Stamford.

Mrs Ducker said she was ‘a wonderful daughter’.

“She would have got her dream if this hadn’t happened,” she added. “I’m so proud of what she did and what she would have done.”

Mrs Ducker, 44, paid further tribute to Jess who was diagnosed with autism aged 17.

“She was such a popular girl and had overcome so much,” said Mrs Ducker. “After she died I was contacted by people I didn’t even know, she had made such an impact on so many people.

“In recent years she had really blossomed.

“She was determined to make it as an actress and I just know she would have got there in the end.

“I know she would have done it as she turned herself to anything.”

