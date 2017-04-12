The Voice UK is coming to Boston in search of singing talent for the next series of the prime time ITV show.

Aspiring chart-toppers are invited to perform to representatives of the programme at The Eagle pub, in West Street, on Thursday, May 11, from 8pm.

It is one of a number of open mic nights being held across the country in preparation for the Voice UK 2018.

The show sees singers compete for the chance to break into the music industry.

First, though, they must convince a star judge to take them under their wing on the strength of their voice alone through a blind audition process involving revolving chairs.

This year’s recently crowned winner took home a prestigious recording contract with Polydor.

A spokesman for the show said: “The search is on for The Voice UK’s new vocal talent and we are keen to hear from anyone in Boston and the surrounding area who thinks they have what it takes to shine on next year’s show.”

To book a performance slot for the open mic event in Boston, email clarkson.jackie@yahoo.com

Under 18s are permitted if they accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

The event is open to solos and duos, and all musical styles are welcome.

To enter, you will need to be at least 16 years old on or before October 1, 2017.

For more information, go to www.itv.com/thevoiceuk