Thousands of pounds raised for hospital

A sum of £6,000 has been donated to the chemotherapy suite at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

It is the latest amount to be raised for the suite by Jane Relton, from Boston, aided by family and friends.

The fundraising effort, which totals more than £17,000, was inspired by the loss of Jane’s friend Toni to breast cancer, aged 43.

Jane said: “Toni was an inspiration to us all and wanted to raise some money for the chemotherapy unit at Pilgrim Hospital as this is where she was treated.”

Mandy Logue, chemotherapy suite sister, said the team was ‘extremely grateful’ for the efforts of Jane and her family and friends.