Thousands raised for worthy causes

Shoppers at a convenience store in Kirton have helped raise thousands for good causes in their area through a new scheme at the business.

Sums of about £1,400 have been donated to Kirton Town Hall Management Committee, the 4th Boston (Kirton) Scout Group, and Kirton Consolidated Charities through the Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

The initiative is funded through a new membership scheme which sees the Co-op give one per cent of everything shoppers spend on selected Co-op branded products and services during a set period to chosen local causes.

A share of the money generated from sales of 5p carrier bags and the group’s range of reusable bags adds to the pot.

Last week, the first money raised through shoppers at the Co-op’s store, in Station Road, Kirton, was presented.

Team leader Antony Brown described the fund as ‘the Co-op’s way of giving back to the community’.

Kirton Town Hall Management Committee will be using its share to cover the cost of a new cooker, bought to help it run a popular monthly lunch club for the over 60s.

Chairman Ann Booth said the committee was ‘really, really grateful’, describing the donation as ‘amazing’.

The 4th Boston (Kirton) Scout Group will be using its sum to meet food costs for its youngsters at upcoming camps and help towards the maintenance of its minibuses.

Group scout leader Lesley Lanfranco gave a ‘big thank you to the whole community and especially the Co-op’.

Kirton Consolidated Charities provides a range of support for people in need in the area. Its chairman, Richard Leggott, spoke of his gratitude for the ‘magnificent’ donation, adding: “It will be used for the benefit of the community.”